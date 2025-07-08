Lab Confirmed Case of Measles detected in Pictou County

Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a lab confirmed case of measles in Pictou County with additional contacts who are also ill with measles-like symptoms. Public Health say they are working quickly to determine the source of infection. It is believed the case is related to travel within Canada to a region known to have measles.

Public Health is directly notifying people known to have have had close contact with the case.

Public Health also say people who were at the Emergency Departments at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow on Saturday between 5 and 8 p.m. and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital between 10:35 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. also on Saturday may have also been exposed to measles and should watch for symptoms.

Anyone who may have been at the Emergency Departments at the two hospitals and is pregnant, immuno-compromised or under the age of 12 months should contact Public Health immediately at 902-752-5151 in New Glasgow and in Antigonish at 902-867-4500 extension 4800.

People who have been exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 7 days and up to 21 days. The risk to the general public is considered low, most people are protected from measles by being vaccinated or from a previous infection.