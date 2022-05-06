Lab Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 dropping in Nova Scotia, Hospitalizations and Deaths Remain High

The Nova Scotia Department of health and Wellness states this week’s COVID-19 summary

shows a continued decrease in lab-confirmed cases in Nova Scotia since the peak of the sixth wave in early April. A release from the department states the data points to a stabilization in new long-term care cases and severe outcomes, although the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains high compared to previous waves.

For the seven-day period ending May 2, there were 3,415 new PCR-confirmed cases, 77 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.