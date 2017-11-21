Lack of Physicians to cover prompts temporary closure of Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department

There will be a temporary closure of the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital this week. It will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the closure of the department at the Evanston medical facility is because there’s no physicians available to cover the shift.

If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, call 8-1-1. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.