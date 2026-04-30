Landline Telephones at Hospital Bedsides to be Discontinued

Having a landline telephone at your bedside in hospital will soon be a thing of the past.

Nova Scotia Health has announced bedside telephone service is being phased out at the end of May.

The health authority says it is being discontinued by the service provider due to aging infrastructure and low demand. Disconnection dates may vary by site.

In order to stay in touch with loved ones while in hospital, Nova Scotia Health urges patients to bring a cell phone or other personal communication device along with charging equipment with them.