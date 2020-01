With winter being a time for increased coyote activity local officials are offering safety suggestions for residents.

Harrison Moore, a biologist with Lands and Forestry, said food is harder to come by for coyotes this time of year and it is also close to their mating season, which means they tend to be on the move more. He also noted coyotes are easier to spot in winter because of their coats.

He suggests not leaving potential food sources and waste outside unless it is due for pick up.