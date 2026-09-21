L’Arche Antigonish Fun Run set for September 27

It’s a significant fund-raiser for L’Arche Antigonish.

Next Sunday, September 27, the organization’s 11th annual 5 kilometre Walk and Fun Run will be held at Columbus Field,

Registration will begin at 10 am, the walk/run/roll starts at 11 with a barbecue to follow from the Kinsmen Club. The event will start and end with a lap at Columbus Field, with a route through the community in between.

Community Leader and Director Beth Wolters says its an opportunity for the community to gather for a good cause.

Wolters says money raised in the Fun Run helps support activity programs, vehicles and some food costs. Wolters says they are looking to expand their support program.

Registration is 30 for adults, and 20 dollars for youth under 16. You can register by visiting online at larcheantigonish.ca, visit the L’Arche office, or e-transfer at events@larcheantigonish.ca. Registrations will also be acceptable on the day of the event.