L’Arche Antigonish Marks 40 years this Weekend

this weekend. L’Arche Antigonish is celebrating. It is turning 40 this year, with a number of activities plannedthis weekend.

It starts with a Meet and Greet at St. James United Church Hall, on Friday evening at 7.

On Saturday there’s a Pancake Breakfast, L’Arche Olympics, and the Dinner and Dance. On Sunday morning there’s at prayer service and barbecue lunch at 10:30.

Community Leader Beth Wolters says the 40 year existence of L’Arche Antigonish is due in large part to the support it has received from Antigonish Town and County.

Today is the deadline to purchase tickets for the weekend or the dinner and dance. Tickets can be reserved by calling 902-863-5000 or via email homescoordinator@larcheantigonish.ca

Wolters says other celebrations are planned this fall leading up to its actual 40th anniversary date of December 2nd.