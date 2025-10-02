Large Audience Turns out for Meeting in New Glasgow around Homeless Issues and Behaviour Of Clients at a Local Shelter

It was a capacity crowd who came to Glasgow Square Theatre to discuss issues around the homeless in New Glasgow, and the behaviour of clients at Viola’s Place, the local shelter.

Over the three-plus hour meeting, citizens raised their concerns, after which a panel consisting of Mayor Nancy Dicks, Viola’s Place Executive Director Lisa DeYoung, Police Chief Ryan Leil, Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray and Monica Thompson & Janah Fair with Mental Health & Addictions answered submitted questions.

At the end of the evening, Deputy Police Chief Nick Hirtle gave a summary of the topics raised.

Hirtle said that there will be a “What We Heard” report issued by the end of October on social media.

One of the big themes of the night is the inadequacy of support: in his opening presentation, New Glasgow Regional Police Chief Ryan Leil outlined how more and more police resources are being put towards calls concerning Safety, Protection of Property and Mental Health. Lisa DeYoung, Executive Director of Viola’s Place, says there are some measures that can be done in the short term to address safety concerns, but the shelter is not equipped to deal with the size of the problem. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/DeYoung-Resources.mp3