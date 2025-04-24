Large Crowd Welcomes Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at a Rally In Trenton

A large crowd greeted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at a rally in Pictou County.

Poilievre spoke to the event at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre.

Poilievre defended the Conservative Party’s campaign platform and its heavy reliance on economic growth.

Poilievre was introduced at the rally by former Central Nova MP’s Elmer MacKay and Peter MacKay.

Poilievre said he got some advice from Peter about watching his words when they served in the StephenHarper government.

Poilievre said MacKay pointed to a stuffed fish on the wall of his office and said, “If he’d kept his mouth shut, he’d still be alive.”

Poilievre will be in Halifax this morning for a news conference, then he will head off to Saskatoon.