Larry’s River Resident Jude Avery named as a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia

A Guysborough resident is one of six Nova Scotians named as recipients of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia.

The award, created in August 2020 by Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, recognizes people whose social, economic or cultural contributions have made a difference in the francophone community and in Nova Scotia as a whole.

Jude Avery, of Larry’s River, Guysborough, was listed in the francophone category.

The award recognizes outstanding citizens across three categories: a francophone, a francophile – someone who is not francophone but supports and promotes French language and culture – and a youth recipient under the age of 25.