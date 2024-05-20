Last Day for Advance Voting for Pictou West By-Election Takes Place Today at Returning Office

Today is the last opportunity for advance voting ahead of the Pictou West by-election.

Voters can cast ballots at the Pictou West Returning Office at 49 Pine Tree Road in Pictou from 9 am to 6 pm. Regular polling day for the by-election is tomorrow.

More details on the Pictou West by-election can be found at www.electionsnovascotia.ca.

There are four candidates on the ballot; Marco MacLeod of the PC’s, Liberal Mary Wooldridge-Elliot, Melinda MacKenize of the NDP and Green hopeful Clare Brett.

The by-election was called after incumbent Karla MacFarlane announced her retirement from politics.