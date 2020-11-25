Listen Live
Provincial Health officials have announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of active cases in Nova Scotia to 102. http://bit.ly/368gH5P
Late Bus:
Bus #423, driver Dean Breen, serving St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
A test of the #Alertready system will be conducted on TV, radio and compatible mobile devices today at 1:55 p.m.
Visit http://www.alertready.ca for more information. https://twitter.com/nsemo/status/1331603937644994561
Province identifies 16 new cases of COVID-195:25 pm | Read Full Article
There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say all the new cases are in the Central Zone. That raises the number of active cases to 102. One person is in hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. The province’s Chief Medical […]
Antigonish RCMP Warns of a Phone Scam10:27 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish RCMP are warning residents about a phone scam requesting payment. Police say members of the public received a number of calls from someone falsely representing an organizations such as the Canadian Revenue Agency or the government. The scammer threatens arrest, deportation or suspension of a travel visa if payment is not made in cryptocurrency […]
Hockey Nova Scotia announces updated COVID-19 Restrictions11:55 am | Read Full Article
Earlier today, Hockey Nova Scotia issued an update on its new COVID-related restrictions. While a number of organizations in the Halifax Regional Municipality are shut down, at least for the moment, players living outside western and central HRM are allowed to continue to play with some exceptions and restrictions. For instance, players in a health […]