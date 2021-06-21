Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
June 21:
Late Bus:
446, Guysborough, Bobby Pelley, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 15 minutes late this morning
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:30 pm | Read Full Article
For the first time in almost three months, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province’s Chief Medical of Health Dr. Robert Strang says it is the first day since March 29th that Nova Scotia is reporting no new infections. He says Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts. He […]
Antigonish Native Mary K. Layes and her School Receive $50,0...9:43 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish native, Science teacher Mary K. Layes and her school are recipients of a $50,000 grant to upgrade science education. The funding for Five Bridges Junior High School in Hubley comes from Sanofi Biogenius Canada, a youth science initiative that holds several national competitions annually. This is the first year for this grant program, […]
Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Announce Extra-Curricular and ...12:19 pm | Read Full Article
The Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals held their Extra-Curricular and Athletic Virtual Awards over the weekend. The Female Athlete of the Year is being shared by Mairin Canning and Siona Chisholm. Chisholm also captured the NSSAF Ron O’Flaherty Scholar Athlete award along with Mark MacDonald for the top grade 12 female and top grade 12 male […]