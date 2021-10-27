Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: man's wallet, lost at Staples or the Antigonish Market Square (the Mall). If found, please call 902-870-4227.
Late Bus: Rte 130 in Inverness, driver Waylon Fraser, serving Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Antigonish Man raises $1,500 for CACL Antigonish by Cycling ...6:30 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish man has raised $1,500 for CACL Antigonish through long-distance cycling. Just over a week ago, Connor Fraser took his bike and cycled from Meat Cove to Antigonish, a distance of 300 kilometres. Fraser says it took him 13 hours to complete the feat; 12 hours of ride time. Fraser says road cycling is a rather new […]
Parks Canada seeks Public Feedback as It Develops a Manageme...6:00 am | Read Full Article
Parks Canada is looking for your input as it develops a management plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The federal agency says it’s been working with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia to develop a management plan through a two-eyed seeing lens, meaning the plan aims to reflect both Western and Indigenous knowledge. The acting […]
Sports Roundup – October 246:19 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Atlantic University Sport The X-Men Football team were propelled by a 24-point second quarter in Saturday afternoon’s Bigg Bowl game to finish the day with a 48-21 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters. The X-Men remain undefeated with a 4-0 record atop the AUS conference standings. In Hockey, the X-Women scored four times on […]