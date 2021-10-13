Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus: Rte 131 in Inverness, driver Rita Arsenault, serving Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Nova Scotia has 24 new cases of COVID-19; all but one are in Central Zone. http://bit.ly/3BG9gjk
Province announces 24 New Cases of COVID-1912:26 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 187, with 16 people in the hospital, including two in the ICU. There are 23 cases in Central Zone and one case in Western Zone. There is community spread […]
Fat Bike and other Items taken in Break-in At Antigonish Bus...10:33 am | Read Full Article
There was a break-in at an Antigonish business over the weekend. On its Facebook page, Highland Bike Shop says one its Fat Bicycles and other items were taken from the business early Monday morning. A picture of a suspect captured by the Bike Shop’s security cameras is posted on its Facebook Page. Anyone who might […]
X-Women Rugby’s Danielle Franada named AUS Women’...10:45 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Women Rugby Fullback Danielle Franada is the AUS Women’s Athlete of the Week. The fifth year business student from Grande Prairie, Alberta scored 24 points in the X-Women’s 68-7 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies last Wednesday. Her two tries and seven conversions gives her 70 points this season, placing her fifth on […]