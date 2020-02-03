Listen Live
Rte 133 in Inverness, driver Brenda Timmons, will be 45 minutes late this afternoon.
Most Reverend Wayne Kirkpatrick will officially become the Bishop of Antigonish today. http://bit.ly/3b9CCty
Visitor Restrictions Lifted at Milford Haven Home for Specia...1:24 pm | Read Full Article
Milford Haven Home for Special Care in Guysborough is once again open to all visitors. Restrictions on visitation were lifted this morning. The facility was closed to visitors on January 24th due to a respiratory virus outbreak. At the time, the home said the restriction was being imposed for the safety of its patients. Facebook […]
New number for reaching patients at St. Martha’s Regio...12:49 pm | Read Full Article
There’s a new telephone number to reach a patient at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. The new number is 902-863-0348. The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the new number is part of a recent phone system upgrade at the hospital. St. Martha’s was one of three sites in the province identified as highest priority for telecommunications […]
Basketball’s Fraser, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week12:27 pm | Read Full Article
Two basketball guards have captured St. FX University’s Athlete of the Week honours. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser. The first year New Glasgow native played two strong games for the X-Women. Fraser had 21 points and added 3 rebounds and had 2 assists in a loss to Acadia. She […]