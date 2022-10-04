Listen Live
Trails and day use areas at Cape Breton Highlands National Park are beginning to open up following post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3fGNKFf
St. FX University's Homecoming is approaching and RCMP are making preparations ahead of the event later this month. https://bit.ly/3SWKgwq
The line-up for next month's Antigonish Jazz Fest has been unveiled. https://bit.ly/3rr23Ak
Parks Canada is assessing damage and making repairs to its properties on Cape Breton Island. At Cape Breton Highlands National Park, there was a lot of coastal erosion, washouts, as well as debris and driftwood washed ashore at its beaches. In its back country and front country locations there were a number of downed trees. […]
At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave last night, Mayor Ron Chisholm told council that he’d had a disappointing meeting with representatives of the provincial Department of Public Works that day. For years the town has been pushing for a reconfiguration of the intersection in Aulds Cove where Highway 344 meets the […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women forward Amanda Smith. The first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Ottawa, scored or assisted on all X-Women goals this weekend in a pair of games against Memorial. In Saturday’s 3-0 win, Smith […]