Late Bus:
Rte 224 in Richmond, driver Brian Sampson serving East Richmond Education Centre, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Local Students Pursuing post-secondary Energy-Related Progra...1:55 pm | Read Full Article
Locals were among the 21 students receiving the Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Scholarship to help them pursue energy related studies in post-secondary education. Amongst the eight university undergrad students receiving $10,000 over four years includes Sidney Easthouse, of Richmond Education Center who is studying science at University of New Brunswick, Kalen Thimmons, of Northumberland […]
RCMP Charge a Third Man in Connection with a Mulgrave Home I...1:48 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County District RCMP has charged a third man in relation a home invasion that occurred on Tower Road in Mulgrave. On October 1st, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Rd. in Mulgrave. RCMP officers learned that a group of men had forced […]
Hockey’s Maggy Burbige, Liam Hawel named St. FX Athlet...12:56 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week both come from the sport of hockey. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey forward Maggy Burbidge, The third year Arts student from Falmouth had four points in two weekend road games for the X-Women. In their 5-2 win over St. Thomas on Friday, she scored […]