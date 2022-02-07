Listen Live
Late Bus:
Rte 226 in Richmond, driver Keith Kinslow, serving East Richmond Education Centre, and Richmond Education Centre/Academy, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Late Bus:
Rte 234 in Richmond, driver Robert Goyetche, serving Felix Marchand Education Centre, and Richmond Education Centre/Academy, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Three Deaths from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 313 New Cases5:24 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness department officials say a woman in her 60s in Central Zone, a woman in here 70s in Western Zone and a woman in her 70s in Northern Zone have died There are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and […]
Two Local Construction Companies submit Low Bids10:48 am | Read Full Article
A pair of construction companies where the low bidders on projects in Nova Scotia. Chapman Brothers Construction offered a low bid of over $3.8 million for guardrail, cold planing, and asphalt replacing project in Cumberland County. It’s for a 7.6 kilometre stretch of Highway 104. Four other companies bid on the project. SW Weeks Contracting […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]