Province announces Three Deaths, 263 new cases of COVID-194:53 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Central Zone and a man in his 90s in Northern Zone died over the weekend There are two new hospital admissions and no discharges. There are 53 people […]
New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Five Motorists with Impai...7:16 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged five motorists with impaired driving over the weekend. Police say on Friday night at around 9:30, officers conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Avenue and charged a 28-year-old man from Colchester County with Impaired Driving. A few hours later, shortly after midnight, police conducted another traffic stop on Highway […]
Sports Roundup – February 207:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Basketball: The Memorial Sea-Hawks capped their home stand at the Field House with a 105-88 win Saturday afternoon against the X-Men. The Sea-Hawks improve to 6-4 with their two wins this weekend, while the X-Men drop to 5-6. On the women’s side, the Sea-Hawks mounted a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the X-Women […]