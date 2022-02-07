Listen Live
Late Bus:
Rte 234 in Richmond, driver Robert Goyetche, serving Felix Marchand Education Centre, and Richmond Education Centre/Academy, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Late Bus:
Rte 195 in Inverness, driver Katelyn MacNeil, serving SAERC, Tamarac Education Centre, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Two Local Construction Companies submit Low Bids10:48 am | Read Full Article
A pair of construction companies where the low bidders on projects in Nova Scotia. Chapman Brothers Construction offered a low bid of over $3.8 million for guardrail, cold planing, and asphalt replacing project in Cumberland County. It’s for a 7.6 kilometre stretch of Highway 104. Four other companies bid on the project. SW Weeks Contracting […]
New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with having a fake In...10:40 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 47-year-old Pictou County man with having a fake inspection sticker on his vehicle. The charge was laid under the Motor Vehicle Act after police stopped a car last Thursday morning. Police say fake inspection stickers continue to make the rounds in the province. They advise motorists to check all […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]