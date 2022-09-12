Listen Live
One of the big questions in a possible consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish is the cost of policing. The two municipal units now have some answers and possible options should consolidation move forward. https://bit.ly/3BcoJZG
A man has died after being pulled from the water at Melmerby Beach, Pictou County. A woman who tried to rescue him is in hospital. https://bit.ly/3qP1WOV
There is a Book of Condolence at the Antigonish Heritage Museum for local residents wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. https://bit.ly/3DeBrtu
Town and County of Antigonish Receive Clarification on Polic...6:19 pm | Read Full Article
The Town and County of Antigonish updated residents on what the municipalities learned regarding policing contracts for a consolidated municipal unit. Throughout the engagement sessions set up to look at the possibility of the two municipalities consolidating, both the County and Town acknowledged the potential for consolidation to change the costs associated with their respective […]
Jeremy Bishop of Bishop Insurance Group receives National Aw...12:36 pm | Read Full Article
Local business owner Jeremy Bishop of Bishop Insurance Group, a provider for Co-operators Insurance in Antigonish and New Glasgow has received a prestigious national award. Recently in Victoria, BC Bishop was named to the Executive Builders Club by the Cooperators; the fourth time he’s received the honour. While in Victoria, he was asked to represent […]
Final Card of the Season at Riverside International Speedway...1:20 pm | Read Full Article
It’s the final card of the season this weekend at Riverside International Speedway in James River Some of the best racers in the region will be at the track Saturday for round 11 of 12 of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour and the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series will crown its inaugural champion. […]