Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says OAS Eligibility Would have ...10:47 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s interesting to see the time horizon for some government decisions play out. Fraser says back in the 2015 election, the Liberals promised to reverse a Conservative decision to move eligibility for Old Age Security to 67 from 65. After the Liberals came to power, they followed through on […]
Antigonish Heritage Museum Developing a New exhibit on local...10:44 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Heritage Museum is working on a new exhibit for the summer titled Immigrant Voices. Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator of the museum, said people often come to the museum to learn about Mi`kmaq, Acadians, Scots, Loyalists, and African Nova Scotians but the story of the local community is one of even greater diversity. […]
Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs win Don Johnson Memorial Cup12:30 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Champions. The Bulldogs dropped the Kensington Vipers 4-3 in the championship game, earning the Atlantic Junior B banner for the first since 1984. Head Coach Donnie Grant said it was a tough six days of hockey but the tournament was well organized and a […]