Late Bus:
Rte 322 in Antigonish, driver Tracey Benoit-Wallace serving Antigonish Education Centre, Dr JH Gillis Regional High School and St Andrew’s Consolidated School, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Pictou Town Council Approves Capital Plan1:07 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou town council has approved a capital plan for the current fiscal year. At last night’s regular meeting, town engineer Iain MacIssac presented three proposals, ranging from a high of $11.4 million to cover all projects on the town’s “wish list”, to an $8 million plan that uses a more phased approach to spread out […]
Antigonish to Rescind its Curb, Gutter and Sidewalk By-Law12:33 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council is moving to repeal its Curb, Gutter and Sidewalk by-law. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the by-law has been on the books for decades and is no longer needed. First reading to rescind the by-law was given at council’s regular meeting Tuesday night. Facebook Twitter
Riverside International Speedway’s Summer Sizzler set ...11:41 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway has announced plans for its Summer Sizzler presented by Wilson Equipment, set for August 20th. The event will include a $5,000-to-win 150-lap feature for the Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series, a $1,000-to-win feature for the Passione Flooring East Coast Mini Stock Tour and the only visit of the year for the […]