Late Bus:
Rte 441 in Guysborough, driver Eric George serving Chedabucto Education Centre/Giysbourough Academy, will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Pictou County Roots For Youth Receives $100,000 from the Pro...9:42 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County Roots for Youth Society is one of seven youth centres in Nova Scotia to receive $100,000 from the provincial government. Pictou County Roots for Youth Society executive director DevonLynne Mirkovic-Riley said the organization supports youths 16-24 years old, with a main focus of ending youth homelessness in the county. Operations include eight beds in […]
Stellarton Makes Several Policy Changes at Regular Council M...7:52 am | Read Full Article
Stellarton town council made some policy adjustments at last night’s monthly meeting. First, the price to purchase a commemorative bench or tree in the town has risen from $1,000 to $1,500, with Active Community Living Coordinator Noah Delorey named as the contact person in town for such purchases. In addition, the town has passed an […]
Halifax and Moncton to host World Junior Hockey Championship...5:44 pm | Read Full Article
The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre. The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but […]