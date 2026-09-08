Late Bus: 377- Mike O’Leary, SRCE, delayed 30 minutes am only St. Andrew Junior School, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School, Antigonish Education Centre
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.