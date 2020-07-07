Latest COVID-19 Infection in Nova Scotia was a Traveller from the USA Destined for Prince Edward Island

Premier Stephen McNeil said the Atlantic Bubble will remain in place unless they see spikes in

COVID-19 cases.

When speaking about the one case of COVID-19 identified Sunday, McNeil said it was related to travel outside of Canada. After flying in from the US to Toronto, officials cleared the individual to fly to Halifax. The individual was passing though the province on the way to PEI and is now quarantined in Nova Scotia under federal authority.

McNeil said he is frustrated with this and other recent cases popping up in the province. Some people are not self isolating, said McNeil, and they are putting everyone else at risk, which he called unacceptable.

Anyone now coming from outside the Atlantic bubble must provide contact information so they can be reached to ensure they are self isolating.