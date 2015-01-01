Latest Inflation Numbers Welcomed by Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

Central Nova Sean MP Fraser says he’s encouraged by the latest inflation rate. It checked in last month at 3.1 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

Fraser says we’re not out of the woods yet because it has been a number of difficult months for families with the rising costs of items because of inflation.

Fraser says aside from housing and rent, the country is back to where inflation sat at pre-pandemic levels. He says as government maintains a focus of not contributing to inflation there will be stability.

Fraser says it’s encouraging, especially when you look at the cost of food and that it’s starting to level out