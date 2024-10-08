Laurie Boucher Reflects on Her Eight Years as Mayor as She Prepares to Leave Municipal Politics

Outgoing Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher commented on her tenure as mayor for the municipality during last night’s regular council meeting.

Boucher described the last eight years as wonderful, calling it an honour and privilege to serve residents. She thanked residents for putting their trust in her, adding she was proud of what the last two councils accomplished, from green projects to recreation, updating the municipal planning strategy and land use bylaw, and encouraging more local development. The biggest of these, she said, would be the MPS and land use bylaw, adding it sets the trajectory for the town going forward. Boucher said the relationships built between the town, the county, Paq’tnkek, STFX, and the St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation, are also important.

Boucher said she is confident the next council will continue the good work already done and continue to move into the future. She said she plans to enjoy some downtime with family, adding she will remain busy in the community with volunteer work.