Laurie Boucher Seeks Re-Election as Antigonish Mayor

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher announced she will run again in the upcoming municipal

election.

Boucher ran and won in the 2016 election, earning 756 votes. Prior to 2016, she also served as a member of council.

Boucher said she is happy with the current term, with council spending around $6.1 million on infrastructure over the last three years with another $1.8 million this year. Some of the projects include the skatepark and upcoming dog park, which she said were made possible through the strong partnerships formed with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and StFX.

As for what she would like to accomplish in the next term, she said there is work to do in Chisholm Park and by the landing. Council is now looking at the feasibility of solar farms, with Boucher noting about 60 per cent of the town’s electricity comes from green energy. She also said the main pillars of the town’s new municipal planning strategy came from the public and she wants to see those priorities move forward.

Boucher said she isn’t aware of anyone else who is running at the moment but the cut off date for candidates is not until September.