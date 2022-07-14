Law Enforcement and Michelin Torch Run to be Held Friday

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held in Pictou County on Friday, in conjunction

with the Michelin Torch run. Runners from law enforcement and Michelin will run through Pictou County to raise awareness of Special Olympics Nova Scotia and the Summer Games in Antigonish this weekend.

The Torch Run begins with an opening ceremony at Michelin Canada’s Granton Plant at 10:30 Friday morning with the lighting of the Torch. From Michelin, company employees, law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes will carry the Flame of Hope through the county finishing at the New Glasgow Regional Police station at 12:50 p.m.