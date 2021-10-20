Law Enforcement Torch Run to be Held in Pictou County

The 2nd Annual Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run is set for Pictou County Nova Scotia this year.

The Law Enforcement Torch run is being held in conjunction with Michelin Torch Run, meaning

law enforcement agencies and Michelin employees will run throughout Pictou County to raise awareness of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

Adhering to the strict Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of all participants, the run begins on Friday, starting at the Michelin Canada Granton Nova Scotia location.

The LETR is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising organization for Special Olympics globally.