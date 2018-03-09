Lawrence wins the U Sports Student-Athlete Community Service Award in Track and Field

A member of the X-Women Track and Field has won the U Sports Student-Athlete Community Service Award. Beth Lawrence, a fourth year sprinter, has extensive experience as a volunteer. She is co-founder and coordinator of the Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative Campus Team at ST. FX, organizing and leading several events for student-athletes to promote wellness and mental health. She also volunteered with the MAX program at St. FX, an inclusive recreation program featuring sledge hockey, skating and aquatics for children with disabilities.

She’s also led physical activity sessions for special education students, physical activity opportunities at CACL Antigonish, one on one sessions with special need adults and children on mental health and obesity and volunteered for Fit 4 Tots and Fit For Life.

Lawrence received the award Thursday at the national awards luncheon for Track and Field in Windsor, Ontario