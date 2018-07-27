Lawsuit Proceeding between Winners of Margaree Chase the Ace

The lawsuit between winners of a recent Chase the Ace is Margaree is going ahead.

Lawyer Adam Rodgers said he filed a claim on behalf of Barb Reddick, who previously said she intended to take nephew Tyrone MacInnis to court after the pair were named co-winners of a $1.2 million Chase the Ace event. Rodgers said Reddick contacted him to represent her in the claim, which he said is for the entire amount of the prize.

Rodgers said the next step in the process is a chamber’s application, which will preserve the asset, on in this case what was given to MacInnis after the contest, pending the final outcome of the claim and make sure it isn’t spent or transferred. Rodgers said this will take place in Port Hawkesbury Provincial on August 10. As for the claim itself, Rodgers said he expects it will come before the court later this year.

He said they will move forward with the August 10 motion and then proceed from there.