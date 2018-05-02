Lease Signed for New Agricultural Central and Future Home of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market

It’s a significant step in the process towards the construction of an Agricultural Center and the future home of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market.  The Antigonish

Concept drawing of new Agricultural Centre and year round Farmers’ Market Building

Guysborough Federation of Agriculture and the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association have signed a 30-year renewable Lease Agreement enabling the center to be built on federation grounds on James Street.

The president of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association, Casey van de Sande says it’s an important development.
It’s hoped construction of the new complex can begin in the fall after the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition wraps up.


