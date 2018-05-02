Lease Signed for New Agricultural Central and Future Home of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market
It’s a significant step in the process towards the construction of an Agricultural Center and the future home of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market. The Antigonish
Guysborough Federation of Agriculture and the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association have signed a 30-year renewable Lease Agreement enabling the center to be built on federation grounds on James Street.