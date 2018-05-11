Lee Anna Osei named new head coach of Basketball X-Women

The St. FX Basketball X-Women have a new head coach. She’s Lee Anna Osei, currently the head coach of the Rise Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario, which offers peak programming to elite athletes. She recently won the 2018 Prep School Coach of the Year award. Osei led her team to an 18-and-3 record in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Assocation, Canada’s first prep school program. A former varsity player with Wilfrid Laurier Univeristy, Osei has 12 years of coaching experience. Osei begins her duties at St. FX on June first.
Mother's Day dinner for 4 at Liscombe Lodge winners. Emma Thompson filled out her ballot at Baile-Mor, and Lilly MacFarlane filled out her ballot at Antigonish 5 to a Dollar. Congrats to both and thanks to everyone who took part.
“A Keppoch Wedding’ tickets on sale, Opens July 4th12:44 pm | Read Full Article
Tickets are now available for the latest production from the Society of the Ships of 1801. This show is called “A Keppoch Wedding”. Producer Duncan MacDonald says “A Keppoch Wedding” picks up where last year’s production “Keppoch the Last Wake” left off. The storyline includes planning for the wedding, people dropping by with food, and […]
Gasoline, Diesel Prices Rise Slightly10:45 am | Read Full Article
Fuel prices are continuing their upward march. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Both gasoline and diesel rose slightly, 0.7 cents a litre. The miniumum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded in the eastern mainland is now $1.30.5; while in Cape Breton it’s $1.31.3. Minimum prices for diesel […]
Lee Anna Osei named new head coach of Basketball X-Women12:38 pm | Read Full Article
