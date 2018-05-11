Lee Anna Osei named new head coach of Basketball X-Women

The St. FX Basketball X-Women have a new head coach. She’s Lee Anna Osei, currently the head coach of the Rise Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario, which offers peak programming to elite athletes. She recently won the 2018 Prep School Coach of the Year award. Osei led her team to an 18-and-3 record in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Assocation, Canada’s first prep school program. A former varsity player with Wilfrid Laurier Univeristy, Osei has 12 years of coaching experience. Osei begins her duties at St. FX on June first.