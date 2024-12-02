Legendary Hip Hop Artist Maestro Fresh Wes Receives Honourary Degree; Mila Mulroney Installed as Chancellor at St. FX Fall Convocation

St. FX University held its Fall Convocation on Sunday. The school conferred degrees and diplomas to more than 200 graduates. The university also awarded an honourary degree to Wesley (Wes) Williams, better known as legendary hip-hop artist Maestro Fresh Wes. His song “Let Your Backbone Slide” became one of the most successful and influential Canadian songs of all time. He has been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Music Halls of Fame. Earlier this year he became the first hip-hop artist to receive the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Williams is also a philanthropist, supporting such causes as Special Olympics, Sick Kids Hospital, and Covenant House. He’s also established a scholarship at the Nova Scotia Community College to support black students interested in the skilled trades

Williams paid tribute to the graduates for their perseverance, using some of the main points of his self-help book he co-wrote with his wife, “Stick to Your Vision”; expectation, operation and destination. He says those points are universally applicable.

Williams says 2024 is a special year for him, the 35th anniversary of the release of his first record. He also quipped that his mother would be proud of his honourary degree, because she always wanted him to become a doctor.

Also, Dr. Mila Mulroney was installed as St. FX University’s 11th Chancellor at the school’s Fall Convocation on Sunday.

Mulroney says she is very honoured by the appointment, adding St. FX is a respected and well loved institution. Mulroney says she is looking forward to her role as chancellor, having spent so much time over the years on the university campus with her late husband, former Prime Minister and St. FX graduate Brian Mulroney.

At her installation, Mulroney was also presented with Star Blanket by St. FX Elder-in-Residence Kerry Prosper.

A number of recorded messages of congratulations were shared at convocation from political leaders including Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron, Antigonish County Warden Nick MacInnis as well as faculty, staff and student leaders, and family.