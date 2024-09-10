Legislature Fall Sitting Underway, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Government Wants to Work on a Number of Bills

The Nova Scotia Legislature resumed sitting on Thursday, September 5, in Halifax.

When asked about resuming the legislature a bit early this year, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Premier Tim Houston felt there were some things the government could get done early in the fall, which would allow MLAs to get back out to their communities and work over the winter.

Thompson said the government wants to work on a number of legislation items.

She also pointed to the recently tabled Stronger Workplaces for Nova Scotia Act and amendments to the residential tenancy act. Thompson has a bill on the floor that would take all regulated health professionals and put them under one broad college and regulatory framework. She said this would make sure Nova Scotians have solid regulatory processes for health care workers and protect associations.