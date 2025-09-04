Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Lesley McFarlane to become the next Chief Administrative Officer of the District of St. Mary’s

Sep 4, 2025 | Local News

The District of St. Mary’s has announced the appointment of a new Chief Administrative Officer. Lesley McFarlane will begin her new duties with the municipality on October 1st. McFarlane has a broad background in both provincial and municipal operations and support.

McFarlane is no stranger to the area. McFarlane says her family has deep roots in the District of St. Mary’s. McFarlane says she and her husband are thrilled to become year-round residents in the community where they along with their daughter have been welcomed for many years.

Lesley McFarlane (District of St. Mary’s photo)

St. Mary’s District Warden James Fuller says the municipality is pleased to have someone of McFarlane’s experience want to put that to work for their rural community. Fuller says McFarlane has a residence and family in the municipality, giving her beneficial background knowledge ahead of time.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year