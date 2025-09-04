Lesley McFarlane to become the next Chief Administrative Officer of the District of St. Mary’s

The District of St. Mary’s has announced the appointment of a new Chief Administrative Officer. Lesley McFarlane will begin her new duties with the municipality on October 1st. McFarlane has a broad background in both provincial and municipal operations and support.

McFarlane is no stranger to the area. McFarlane says her family has deep roots in the District of St. Mary’s. McFarlane says she and her husband are thrilled to become year-round residents in the community where they along with their daughter have been welcomed for many years.

St. Mary’s District Warden James Fuller says the municipality is pleased to have someone of McFarlane’s experience want to put that to work for their rural community. Fuller says McFarlane has a residence and family in the municipality, giving her beneficial background knowledge ahead of time.