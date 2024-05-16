Let Antigonish Decide Discontinues Appeal of December Court Ruling on Merger

The citizens group Let Antigonish Decide has announced it is discontinuing an appeal of a decision by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Timothy Gabriel regarding the merger of Antigonish Town and County. Back in December, Justice Gabriel denied an application by the group to quash a resolution made by Antigonish County Council to merge with the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit through special legislation.

In a release, Let Antigonish Decide states it solidly believes in its grounds for the appeal and recognize that other municipalities in the province have been closely following the case. The group indicates it has decided not to ask the public for more funds to continue the legal process because Premier Tim Houston and Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr have stopped the merger and withdrawn the legislation that would have permitted consolidation to move forward. Let Antigonish Decide says the provincial government has agreed to honour the wishes of the people.