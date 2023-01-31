Let Antigonish Decide hosts another community meeting

Local community group Let Antigonish Decide hosted a public meeting at the Havre Boucher Community Centre Sunday night, with 135 residents attending. Group member Sarah Armstrong noted last night’s attendance, as well as that of last week’s meeting in Lakevale, shows there is a lot of support for the Let Antigonish Decide mandate.

Attendees heard updates on the group’s legal challenge looking to quash the county’s motion to consolidate with the town. A hearing to see if the motion will carry forward is set for the Antigonish Court on February 13. People also heard about the group’s letter campaign to the premier and local MLAs, the lawn sign campaign, with Armstrong noting people will be seeing more signs on lawns soon, and the campaign to fund the legal challenge.

The group is hosting two more community meetings and fire Hall in Maryvale on Tuesday, January 31st and the Lochaber community centre on Thursday, February 2nd. All meetings start at 7pm. More details can be found on the Let Antigonish Decide Facebook group and on their website, www.letantigonishdecide.ca.

As things move forward, Armstrong said they will continue to keep residents informed though similar meetings. She said the group’s main message is that consolidation is not a done deal, adding there is still time and opportunity for residents to make their voices heard and demand a vote.

Donations to the group’s legal fund can be made at any East Coast Credit Union location to the account “Let Antigonish Decide” or by e-transfer to donate@letantigonishdecide.ca.