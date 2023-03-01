Let Antigonish Decide Representatives Meet with Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson to Discuss Proposed Consolidation

Members of the local citizens group Let Antigonish Decide met with Antigonish MLA Michelle

Thompson recently to discuss the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish.

Anne-Marie Long, a member of Let Antigonish Decide, said she and three others from the group spoke with Thompson on Monday. Long said they told Thompson the group does not want any legislation introduced until after the July 7 court hearing on the legal challenge of the county’s October decision to request special legislation which would initiate the consolidation of the two municipalities.

Long also noted about 60 people made it out to last Sunday’s public meeting hosted by the group in St. Andrew’s, adding she was impressed by their interest at the meeting. She said three more meetings are in the works but no dates are set.