Let Antigonish Decide Schedules More Community Meetings

Following four local community meetings, local group Let Antigonish Decide has another

meeting in the works.

Let Antigonish Decide representative Anne-Marie Long said the most recent community meeting took place Sunday in Maryvale, with about 50 people coming out. In general, Long said the community meetings went well, with residents appreciating the information shared.

Up next is a court date in Antigonish on February 13, where a judge is expected to set a date for a hearing on the group’s legal challenge of the County of Antigonish’s motion to request special legislation to consolidate with the town into one municipal unit.

Long was one of three local residents who, on behalf of the group let Antigonish Decide, filed a request with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court regarding the proposed consolidation of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish.

Another community meeting is set for February 16 at the John Paul Centre.