Letter of Support from Inverness County to Northern Pulp deadline draws Questions from Two Groups

Inverness Council got some pushback at its recent meeting regarding a letter of support sent to

the province on behalf of Northern Pulp, the Pictou-based pulp mill facing a January 2020 deadline to have a new effluent treatment facility built.

Northern Pulp is looking for a one-year deadline extension.

Heather Davis of the Healthy Forest Coalition and Paul Strome of the Council of Canadians both told Inverness councillors their support of the deadline extension was ill advised. Both indicated rescinding the letter would be a good move.

Though appearing before council separately, both made a similar suggestion. Davis said setting up a working group to focus on the forestry industry would be wise. Strome suggested setting up a climate change committee would be a good play, and added the committee should include forest sustainability.