Levy’s Leathers Purchased by a Florida Company
Posted at 10:49 am on February 20, 2018 | Filed Under: News
An Antigonish County business is changing hands. Levy’s Leathers, a well-known manufacturer of Guitar straps and bags has been purchased by Gator Cases of Tampa, Florida. Gator produces hard cases and bags for a variety of instruments, sound and lighting equipment.
Purchase price was not disclosed. In a release, Gator cases says operations of both companies will continue at their current facilities.