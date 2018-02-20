Levy’s Leathers Purchased by a Florida Company

An Antigonish County business is changing hands. Levy’s Leathers, a well-known manufacturer of Guitar straps and bags has been purchased by Gator Cases of Tampa, Florida. Gator produces hard cases and bags for a variety of instruments, sound and lighting equipment.

Purchase price was not disclosed. In a release, Gator cases says operations of both companies will continue at their current facilities.


