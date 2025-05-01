Liberal Jaime Battiste Pleased with the Result in being Elected in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

Jaime Battiste is the new Member of Parliament for Cape Breton Canso Antigonish. A Liberal MP since 2019, Battiste previously represented Sydney Victoria for two terms before running in the realigned local riding.

Preliminary results showed Battiste picking up votes, outpacing his nearest opponent by over 3,000 votes. He said he was proud of the result, adding the Liberals ran a positive and proud campaign.

In terms of things he would like to see accomplished, Battiste said he wants to get First Nations Clean Water legislation back on the table, along with the creation of more housing in the area. Battiste said he also wants to rally for more local recreation infrastructure.

Battiste thanked his team for their work during the campaign and the residents who showed their support.