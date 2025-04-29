Liberal Jaime Battiste takes Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish and Liberal Sean Fraser Captures Central Nova in Monday’s Federal Election

Both local ridings in Monday’s federal election went Liberal.

Jaime Battiste of the Liberals won out over Conservative Allan MacMaster in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. In Central Nova, Sean Fraser was returned for another term in a race that was close all evening with Conservative Challenger Brycen Jenkins. Final vote numbers are not in, as results of several polls are still pending. However vote turnout was encouraging. In Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, 71 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots, while in Central Nova, just under 73 per cent went to the polls.

Meantime, former Cape Breton-Canso Liberal MP Mike Kelloway has been returned to Parliament. Kelloway won easily in Sydney-Glace Bay.

Nationally, the Liberals under Leader Mark Carney won a fourth term in Monday’s election.

Ballots were still being counted and dozens of seats were too close to call overnight, so it’s not clear if the Liberals will lead a minority or a majority government.