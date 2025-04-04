Liberal Jaime Battiste, who represented the former Federal Riding of Sydney-Victoria Seeks to Return to Ottawa in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

For Liberal incumbent Jaime Battiste, this federal election will be different. Battiste has represented the riding of Sydney-Victoria in the House of Commons for almost six years.

With the federal electoral map redrawn, Battiste is now running in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, a constituency that still includes large parts of his old riding.

Battiste says he has connections in areas that include parts of the expanded riding, which is helpful as he campaigns.

Battiste says the uncertainty resulting from the ongoing trade war is a key issue with voters as he goes door to door