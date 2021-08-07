Liberal Leader Iain Rankin visits Solar Powered Business Happy Cones and Farmers Market During a Campaign Stop in Antigonish

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin placed a focus on the environment and climate change during a stop

in Antigonish today. Rankin paid a visit to Happy Cones, a completely solar-powered ice-cream trailer. It’s a student-run seasonal business. It’s led by Nicky Nicholson, a student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.

Rankin says he’s impressed.

Rankin and Antigonish Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey also had an ice cream at the trailer, located this morning at the Antigonish Farmers Market.

Rankin says Nicholson sees climate change as an issue we need to confront. Rankin says it aligns well with the solar panels on the Farmers Market, and the solar garden to be built in Antigonish, the largest in the province. The panels on the Farmers Market and the solar garden project received provincial government support.