Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and his Caucus in Antigonish for Meetings

Zach Churchill, leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal party, is in Antigonish today and tomorrow

morning for a caucus meeting.

Churchill said Liberal MLAs gather in the area to meet with municipal leaders, community organizations, and stakeholders from various sectors in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. He said the idea behind the meeting is to get out and hear from residents, noting he has heard about a number of challenges surrounding healthcare, affordability, and the economy.

Locally, Churchill said they are hoping to have nominations over the next year and a half to help decide the local candidate for the next provincial election